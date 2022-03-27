Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $3.84

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.65. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 8,548 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,317,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $1,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

