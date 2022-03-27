Gran Colombia Gold (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Increased to C$9.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gran Colombia Gold (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTC:TPRFF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41.
Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile
