Gran Colombia Gold (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Increased to C$9.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gran Colombia Gold (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTC:TPRFF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Colombia. Its operations and projects include Segovia, Marmato, and Zancudo. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

