Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.02.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

