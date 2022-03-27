SPAR Group (SGRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGRP stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of SPAR Group worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

