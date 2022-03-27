Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,551 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.98) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.27) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($32.12) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.20) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,110.50 ($27.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,919.66. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,122.50 ($27.94). The firm has a market cap of £160.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

