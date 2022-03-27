Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after buying an additional 432,696 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

