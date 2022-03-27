OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.62.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.23.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OrganiGram by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $3,706,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in OrganiGram by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 192,942 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in OrganiGram by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.