Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $203.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average is $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $27,902,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $3,839,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

