Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.87) price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.38) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.61) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.62).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.08. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.