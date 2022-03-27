boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.32) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.34).

LON BOO opened at GBX 85.56 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.83. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

