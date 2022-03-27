Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.