Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.89.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (ACKAY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.