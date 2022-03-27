Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.72.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

