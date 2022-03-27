Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.