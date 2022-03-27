Short Interest in Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Decreases By 83.9%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AITUY opened at $12.99 on Friday. Anritsu has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The Test and Measurement segment offers measuring instruments for mobile phone acceptance testing by mobile phone service providers; and for design, production, function and performance verification, and maintenance of mobile phone handsets by manufacturers of mobile phones, including smartphones, IC chipsets, and relevant components.

