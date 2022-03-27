Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $77.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

GEF opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Greif by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

