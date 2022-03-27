Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

