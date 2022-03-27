Head to Head Contrast: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) vs. BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments 90.82% 15.32% 7.43%

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments $32.06 million 13.97 $29.11 million $1.59 15.20

BRT Apartments has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75 BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.72, suggesting a potential upside of 31.81%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

