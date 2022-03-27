Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after buying an additional 1,509,113 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

