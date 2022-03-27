Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.48 million and the highest is $117.88 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $656,179 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $47.33 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 27.76 and a quick ratio of 27.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $465.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

