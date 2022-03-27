Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.97.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$47.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.09 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$35.62 and a one year high of C$48.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 over the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

