Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.49. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$16.66 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

