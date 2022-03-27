Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

