Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$3.69 on Thursday. Mogo has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.73 million and a P/E ratio of -30.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.72.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

