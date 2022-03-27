Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANHGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.17 on Friday. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fanhua by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 382.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Read More

Earnings History for Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.