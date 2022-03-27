Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.17 on Friday. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fanhua by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 382.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

