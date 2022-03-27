Bitfarms (BITF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 94.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.