Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INFI stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 584,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 316,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 276,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.