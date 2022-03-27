ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($61.54) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($21.98) on Friday. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($17.58) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($26.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

