Berenberg Bank Reiterates €119.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.90 ($130.66).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €107.05 ($117.64) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.26.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.