The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€111.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €74.84 ($82.24) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.47. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a one year high of €56.25 ($61.81).

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

