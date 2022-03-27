FY2022 Earnings Forecast for RPT Realty Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for RPT Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.53 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 90.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

