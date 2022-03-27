bioMérieux S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of bioMérieux in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $106.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $148.50.

bioMérieux Company Profile (Get Rating)

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.