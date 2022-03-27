bioMérieux S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of bioMérieux in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
bioMérieux Company Profile (Get Rating)
bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bioMérieux (BMXMF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.