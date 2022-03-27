FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.47).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EVAX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

