SSE plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for SSE in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSEZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. SSE has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

