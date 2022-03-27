China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Critical Analysis

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Life Insurance and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance 6.41% 11.13% 1.16% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of China Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Life Insurance and Jackson Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.34 $7.28 billion $1.41 5.47 Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.50 $3.18 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. China Life Insurance pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Jackson Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products. It is also involved in the third-party asset management, annuity funds, fund management, investment management, pension security, occupational pension, reinsurance, and health management businesses. China Life Insurance Company Limited sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

