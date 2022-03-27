Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) to post sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $625.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

