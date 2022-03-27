Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.06. Embraer shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 15,803 shares.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Get Embraer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,675,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 247,685 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Embraer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,892,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,097,000 after purchasing an additional 394,261 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,361,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $45,746,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.