Raymond James Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$8.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.99. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

