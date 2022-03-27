Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.51

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.51 and last traded at C$17.69, with a volume of 18216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCL.A. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

