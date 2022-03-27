Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $14.87

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $15.35. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 591 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
