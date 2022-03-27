Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Grows By 17,000.0%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 17,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IMCI opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Infinite Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

