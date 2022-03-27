Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development traded as high as C$12.27 and last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 123249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEY. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,795,261.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 119,804 shares valued at $1,236,906.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

