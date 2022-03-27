Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Cormark

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.33.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$568.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.