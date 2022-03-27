Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Cormark

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.33.
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$568.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
