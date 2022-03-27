Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Corbion stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Corbion has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSNVY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corbion from €43.00 ($47.25) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Corbion from €45.00 ($49.45) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

