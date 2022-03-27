Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 50,750.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HIRRF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Hire Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
Hire Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
