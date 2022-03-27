Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 million, a PE ratio of -423.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

