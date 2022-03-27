TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MEDS opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
