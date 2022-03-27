TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MEDS opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

