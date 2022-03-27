ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 433,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

