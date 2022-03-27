ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $809.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 923.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.