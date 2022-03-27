National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.19%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
