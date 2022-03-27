Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.58.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,838 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

