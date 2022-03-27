Brokers Set Expectations for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.